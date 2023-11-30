Advertise With Us

Multiple protests erupt during Sec. Buttigieg visit to Michigan State University

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg faced a tough crowd during a speaking engagement at Michigan State University on Wednesday.

According to our Gray-affiliate WILX, Buttigieg was there as a guest with former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard. His speech mostly focused on things of the future, including AI, and how different the world may look by 2050.

On the other hand, the peaceful protestors who interrupted Buttigieg multiple times were calling on him to advocate for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and climate change.

“We are asking Joe Biden and all of those working for him in the cabinets for a cease-fire. That’s what America is asking for, we’re being our own American self, expressing our love for our democracy and listening to our people, and the people say cease-fire, and we say cease-fire,” said Saba Saed, vice president of the Arab Cultural Society at MSU.

By the event’s end, one protestor was arrested, with Buttigieg responding that the protestors had every right to speak their mind.

