Missing South Bend woman found safe

Loretta Duda
Loretta Duda(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department says Loretta Duda has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Loretta Duda.

Duda is 5′3″, 175 lbs., and was last seen by friends and family several months ago despite only recently being reported as missing.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please contact Detective Glaspie at 574-235-7508 or 574-302-1260.

