Advertise With Us

Mishawaka’s Winterfest brings back ice skating to the Ironworks

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Howard Park isn’t the only place you can get your ice skating fix!

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Ironworks Ice Rink will reopen during the Winterfest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2. A parade will kick off Winterfest at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot.

The rink will bring back bumper cars, and icebyks again this season, which can be rented out for 15-minute time slots. Those interested can skate on the ice for 90 minutes at a time.

New this year, attendees can find several small curling boards!

To reserve a skating time or to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Michiana farmers help harvest fallen friend’s crops
The crash happened early Wednesday morning in the 8000 block of E. Epworth Forest Road.
North Webster man dies after car hits tree in Kosciusko County
According to a GoFundMe page, the home was that of K-9 trainer Sherman Holbrook and his...
K-9 trainer in mourning after losing all 17 dogs in fire on Thanksgiving Day
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’

Latest News

Elkhart hosting annual Ugly Sweater Run this Saturday
Buchanan Police Department to host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.
Buchanan Police Department to host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
Dozens of Michiana farmers help harvest fallen friend’s crops
Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for December