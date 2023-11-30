Mishawaka’s Winterfest brings back ice skating to the Ironworks

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Howard Park isn’t the only place you can get your ice skating fix!

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Ironworks Ice Rink will reopen during the Winterfest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2. A parade will kick off Winterfest at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall parking lot.

The rink will bring back bumper cars, and icebyks again this season, which can be rented out for 15-minute time slots. Those interested can skate on the ice for 90 minutes at a time.

New this year, attendees can find several small curling boards!

To reserve a skating time or to learn more, click here.

