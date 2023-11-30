Medical Moment: Kidney damage from nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

(WNDU) - Aspirin and Ibuprofen are NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are used to reduce or relieve pain.

However, they can come with some pretty serious side effects if not used as directed.

Advil, Aleve, and Aspirin are all over-the-counter drugs considered safe to use, but they do come with some serious side effects if used long-term. These NSAIDs can increase your risk for heart attack and stroke.

Even if you are not at risk for these conditions, they can increase your blood pressure and cause kidney damage, as they did for avid runner Barry Davis. His nine pills a day for three decades left him with only about 25% of his kidney function.

“I never had any prohibition,” Davis recalled. “No one said don’t do that.”

“These kinds of anti-inflammatories are meant to be taken on a short term to help with an acute pain or inflammation,” explained Doctor Charles Srour, chiropractor for Pro Health Care.

But long-term use of NSAIDs can decrease blood blow and oxygen to the kidneys. They can also cause sodium and fluid retention. Srour says there are safer alternatives like turmeric, fish oil, and infladox for treating persistent pain.

“In some cases, the effect that they get is even stronger than what they would get with pharmaceuticals,” Srour said.

And that prevents the hidden damage caused by prolonged use of NSAIDs.

Experts warn that if you’re already taking diuretics, or ace inhibitors, taking NSAIDs can put you at greater risk for kidney damage.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.