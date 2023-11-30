Advertise With Us

Man wakes up wife with screams after winning $1.9 million lottery

Jarrod Paxton was sitting at home watching football when he suddenly became a millionaire.
Jarrod Paxton was sitting at home watching football when he suddenly became a millionaire.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man recently got the surprise of a lifetime while playing the lottery online.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jarrod Paxton became one of the state’s latest millionaires thanks to playing the Jackpot Spectacular online game.

“You’ve got to be kidding me!” Paxton said he yelled after finding his winning ticket.

And that woke up his wife who was asleep in the other room.

Paxton said he was watching football at the time and his wife awoke thinking something had happened in the game.

He said he told his wife about their big win and she didn’t believe him at first.

“It’s hard to believe!” Paxton said. “I told my wife we just won $1.9 million!”

Paxton visited lottery headquarters to collect his $1.9 million prize earlier this week.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Paxton’s jackpot is the largest prize ever won online in the state’s history.

Paxton said he has no plans for his winnings except to pay debts and take care of his family.

The Jackpot Spectacular game features a progressive jackpot and is available online. The odds per game of winning a prize are 1 in 3.99, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Near 50° on Thursday; Rain Friday morning
Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey
Nathan Finney pictured with family.
Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

Latest News

In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners on sixth day of Gaza truce after Hamas frees 16 hostages
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Near 50° on Thursday; Rain Friday morning
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual...
Judge cites handwritten will and awards real estate to Aretha Franklin’s sons