GRAPHIC: Valet launched 90 feet in hit-and-run calls crime ‘pure evilness’

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A valet in Houston says he’s lucky to be alive after a hit-and-run that sent him flying 90 feet and left him hospitalized for days.

Novick Ondo Ngombi, a 23-year-old Houston club valet and Texas Southern University student, spent five days in the hospital after he was involved in a hit-and-run about 2:15 a.m. last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera.

Watching the video, Ondo Ngombi was just as stunned by the severity of the impact as a stranger might have been, even though it happened to him.

“I could have died. I could be dead right now,” he said. “I didn’t realize until I saw the video.”

The 23-year-old was walking with another valet when video shows a pickup truck driving right at them from behind. Ondo Ngombi was hit in an impact so hard that it launched him 90 feet before he landed in someone’s front yard. He woke up in the hospital hours later.

“Then, boom – nothing. That’s my last memory,” he said.

Ondo Ngombi suffered multiple breaks to his right arm, fractures in his face and several other severe bruises to his head and body, but he says the alternative is unthinkable.

“Really lucky, by the grace of God, so yeah, I’m really glad I’m still here,” he said.

Witnesses told police the pickup truck’s driver was upset that his vehicle had been broken into earlier and was accusing the valets of knowing who committed the crime. Video shows the truck did not stop after hitting Ondo Ngombi.

As police investigate the incident, the 23-year-old says he wants justice.

“That’s kind of pure evilness, you know,” he said. “What he did was definitely intentional, and he just fled after that. So, I’m really hoping the police can catch him, and he can take responsibility for what he did.”

The suspect has yet to be identified. His vehicle is a large pickup truck with a light bar on top, as seen in the video.

