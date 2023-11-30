Gov. Whitmer signs election bill package aimed at protecting voter access

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new election bill package into law on Thursday.

The bills are aimed at election efficiency, increasing voter registration opportunities, and protecting equal access to the ballot box alongside advocates and state leaders.

The bills remove rules to automatically challenge certain ballots, eliminate a law that prohibits taking an Uber or Lyft to a polling place, and authorize the Secretary of State to establish a system so Michigan’s active-duty service members can electronically return their absentee ballots.

“Because let’s be honest, we know exactly who the people making it harder to vote are targeting,” Gov. Whitmer said in a press conference. “Communities of color. The elderly. The disabled. And young people. It’s the people on the margins, people most impacted by public policy, people whose voices are essential in shaping our democracy.”

The bill package builds on months of action to implement Proposal 2, which put a question on the November 2022 ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting.

In July 2023, Gov. Whitmer passed an election bill package as a result of the voter-approved Proposal 2. The previous election bill package required each Michigan municipality to establish at least one secure drop box for absentee ballots or at least one drop box for every 15,000 registered voters in municipalities with more than that many registered voters.

That previous legislation created a website for voters to track when their ballots are received and counted and required at least nine days of early voting before each statewide and federal election.

It also allowed voters the option of using their passport, tribal photo ID cards, military ID, or student ID to identify themselves when they show up to cast a ballot.

The new bill package passed Thursday is set to go into effect in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.