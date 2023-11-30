Goshen man sentenced to 8 years in investment fraud scheme targeting Amish, Mennonites

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and has been ordered to pay over $2 million in restitution for his role in an investment fraud scheme.

Earl D. Miller, 44, was found guilty by a federal trial jury in May 2022 of five counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud. That same jury acquitted him of one count of wire fraud and one count of bankruptcy fraud. He was charged back in June 2020.

According to documents in the case, Miller became the sole owner of a real estate investment firm called 5 Star in July 2014. Through 5 Star and its numerous related entities, Miller reportedly obtained funds from multiple investors’ by fraudulently telling them he would invest their funds in certain real estate investments but then actually using their funds in other ways, such as paying interest to other investors, investing in non-disclosed entities, paying for a spiritual advisor and a pontoon boat.

From July 2014 to January 2016, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say Miller made over $4.5 million worth of payments from 5 Star accounts to entities not disclosed or approved by investors. Approximately 80% of investors in 5 Star were Amish or Mennonite.

On January 25, 2016, Miller filed petitions for bankruptcy relief on behalf of eleven 5 Star-related business entities. In these bankruptcy proceedings, the United States Trustee appointed a chapter 11 trustee to administer the cases, and the chapter 11 trustee was able to recover some improper payments Miller had made and, on July 2, 2018, negotiate an agreement with Miller to pay $600,000 to the bankruptcy estates.

As of April 2021, Miller had only paid approximately $36,000.00 of the agreed amount to the bankruptcy estates.

On Thursday, Miller was sentenced in federal court to 97 months in prison and one year of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,313,873.28 in restitution.

“The essence of this defendant’s crime is that he convinced people to invest in businesses by telling them a lie: that their money would be invested one way, while he used those funds in other ways,” said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson. “Mr. Miller’s crimes are particularly offensive because trial evidence showed that he perpetrated his fraud against Amish and Mennonite community members. This case shows that my office will vigorously prosecute affinity frauds.”

