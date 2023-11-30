Get your hands on Gary Sieber’s Saturday morning poetry!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Gary Sieber has been a mainstay on our Saturday morning show for years, and he’s helped thousands of Michiana residents start the weekend on the right note thanks to the original poems that he reads before each forecast.

Now, many of those beloved poems are published in a new book called “The Weather Could Be Verse!”

Gary joined Lauren Moss, Joshua Short, and Martin Lowrimore on 16 News Now at Noon to chat more about the book. During their conversation, he explains why he started doing the Saturday morning poems, how long they usually take him to write, and more!

All proceeds from Gary’s newly published book of poems are going to The Acting Ensemble, which is a nonprofit volunteer community theater in Mishawaka.

You can get your hands on Gary’s book by clicking here!

