Former LaPorte High School coach found not guilty in child seduction case

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A former LaPorte High School coach has been found not guilty of a felony child seduction charge.

According to court documents, Lorenzo Medrano was found not guilty by a jury following a two-day trial in LaPorte Circuit Court.

Medrano was accused of inappropriately touching a student at LaPorte High School during the 2019-2020 school year. Charges were later filed against Medrano on Sept. 10, 2021.

“I am so grateful to the jury for seeing the truth,” Medrano said in a press release. “I feel vindicated but also saddened because I can never get back the last two years of my life. Despite the verdict, I will probably never coach again. It’s unfortunate because I was very proud of my work, and it had brought me so much joy and fulfillment for over 30 years.”

Medrano was employed by LaPorte High School for more than two decades, serving as a coach for the school’s color and winter guard programs.

