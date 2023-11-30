Elkhart hosting annual Ugly Sweater Run this Saturday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you have an ugly sweater lying around the back of your closet? This weekend might be the perfect time to pull it out!

The Elkhart Education Foundation will host its annual Ugly Sweater 5K Run and 1-mile walk this Saturday, Dec. 2. The 5K run or walk costs $30, while the 1-mile option costs $20.

The race kicks off the city of Elkhart’s Winterfest, which includes a breakfast with Santa at the Elkhart Fire Department, a Christmas bazaar at Beacon’s Aquatics Center, ice skating, caroling, a parade, and Christmas tree lighting!

The money raised from Winterfest goes toward Elkhart Community Schools.

