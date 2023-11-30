Dozens of South Bend-area entrepreneurs to set up shop at ‘Be Your Own Santa’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You can become jolly ole Saint Nick by simply mingling with and supporting dozens of local business owners this Saturday!

It’s all part of an event called the “Be Your Own Santa” fair, which basically serves as a one-stop shop for dozens of Michiana entrepreneurs who’ll have their stuff on display.

The “Be Your Own Santa” holiday fair is unique because it features businesses which have been raised up by the South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program (SBEAP). All participants are from low-income or adverse backgrounds and have or are on their way to establishing sustainable businesses.

Susan McDonald, the program manager for the McKenna Center at the University of Notre Dame, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about SBEAP. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Meanwhile, Saturday’s event will feature 60 vendors, including one who joined McDonald on the show!

Akesma McGlown is the owner of Mixxture Company, which creates skin care, hair care, and other products from only plant-based and food-grade ingredients. She told Lauren and Josh more about her journey to becoming a business owner through SBEAP. Their conversation is also part of the video above!

The “Be Your Own Santa” event is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catalyst Two building in Ignition Park.

Fore more information on SBEAP, click here. For more information on Mixxture Company, click here.

You can also follow SBEAP and Mixxture Company on Facebook by clicking on the links in this sentence.

(South Bend Entrepreneurship and Adversity Program)

