Crossing Borders: Chicago churches begin taking in migrants from tent cities

CHICAGO (WNDU) - Sanctuary cities, including Chicago, have been overwhelmed by a surge in migrants.

Chicago is nearly out of room to house migrants just as a Windy City winter looms. It’s nothing short of a life-threatening drama, and the Biden administration is largely leaving sanctuary cities to fend for themselves.

When 16 News Now visited the south side of Chicago late last month, residents in the Brighton Park neighborhood were incensed. As busloads of asylum-seeking migrants arrived in Chicago and settled in makeshift tent cities, Chicago broke ground on a winterized base camp for the city’s new arrivals. Brighton Park residents didn’t like that one bit.

Now, more than a month later, the construction is fully underway with giant steel beams reaching into the Chicago sky. A lawsuit has been filed to halt the construction, but right now the plan remains full steam ahead.

We went to Chicago last month, where we found asylum-seeking migrants camped out on the streets of the city, pitching tents at police stations, and even sleeping in airports. (WNDU)

Although Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management says the influx of migrants has slowed, there remain thousands living on city streets. Many we spoke with last month had only recently learned they were no longer in Texas.

“I’ve been at the Union Station, they didn’t know they were in Chicago,” said Imelda Salazar, a community organizer with the Southwest Organizing Project. “They thought it was Texas when they got off that bus. So, it’s really like the basics. Taking them to shelters or police stations and navigating the city.”

Salazar and her largely-volunteer team are working day and night to ensure the migrants have food, shelter, and a measure of hope. Chicago churches have become a part of that effort as part of a new initiative started by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

It was a 15-minute bus ride this week for 80 migrants who are moving into a church and a community center after sleeping at the 5th district police station for months.

Busloads of migrants have started moving out of tent cities and into churches as part of a new initiative started by Mayor Brandon Johnson. (WNDU)

Jeily Rosa Ortiz Ramos came to Chicago from Colombia back in September.

“The help the church is giving us, for me, is the best thing that could have happened,” she said. “I got sick. I was sleeping on a cold floor and the weather was cold.”

Jeily and the others will be staying at the KLEO Center in Washington Park, the rest next door at the affiliated Life Center Church.

“We’re inviting community partners. We cannot do this work alone,” said Torrey Barrett, CEO of the KLEO Center. “You know, it does really take a village, and so we’re going to be reaching out to community partners. We invite local businesses to get involved in the effort. We want to have clothing drives and health screenings.”

The combined crisis of lowering temperatures and a lack of shelter is creating an exponential increase in tension. Some jurisdictions have been forced to tighten up policies that previously ensured shelter for the homeless.

The Department of Homeland Security is holding legal clinics to process migrants’ work permits more quickly. That’s key to helping migrants provide for their families and move out of shelters.

