City of South Bend and Notre Dame partner up for Angela Blvd. restoration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are hopes the $3.2 million project will make it easier and safer for students and walkers to get around town.

South Bend city officials are moving forward with the Angela Boulevard project in partnership with the University of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame will pay about $2.3 million to convert Angela Blvd. between Twyckenham Dr. to Notre Dame Ave. From 4 lanes to 2, with a new traffic light at Joyce Dr. and curb bump-outs to make it easier to cross the road.

“Visually, it’ll narrow things up so it doesn’t feel like a freeway, which will slow people down, so with the bump-outs, that also tends to slow people down,” said Eric Horvath, public works director for South Bend. “We’re not going to have any speed bumps here; this will have free flow in both directions, so we’ll travel comfortably at the speed limit. We’re going to re-stripe this and do some curb bump-outs so we can shorten our pedestrian travel distances and make it a lot safer for people to get from the university to Eddy Street Commons and back and forth.”

The city will pay just under a million dollars for the construction from SR 933 to Notre Dame Ave., adding a multiple-purpose lane on the north side to connect pedestrian traffic to the Coal Line Trail and St. Mary’s College.

“You’ll see additional parking on both sides of the street, that when we have game days, that parking lane will turn into a travel lane, so we’ll still have the full four lanes plus turn lanes during special events and Notre Dame football games,” Horvath said.

With about 70 feet for pedestrians to cross, city officials say they want to make these changes as soon as possible to prevent potential accidents.

“It’s difficult for even young students to get across, but then, if you have a disability and are mobility impaired, or you’re older, then it really becomes difficult because you have this huge span to get across, and so it’s really difficult, so this will decrease the amount of space that you have but then also in addition, of course, at Joyce, where we don’t have any way to stop traffic,” Horvath said. “We’ll have pedestrian push buttons that will stop the signal and allow them to cross safely, so it will be a much safer situation for everyone.”

Construction should begin “first thing” in the spring, and they plan on finishing before the 2024 football season.

The city awarded the contract to Milestone Contractors.

