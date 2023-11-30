Chlorine leak in Elkhart contained

Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine...
Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine was released due to a leak, which is considered “extremely minor.”(Caleb Steensma)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire and hazmat crews pumped sewer lines at the North main water service in Elkhart on Thursday morning due to a chlorine leak.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. It was resolved around 7:45 a.m.

Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine was released due to a leak, which is considered “extremely minor.”

The public was not affected by the leak and no lines were closed in the process.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

