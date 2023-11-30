Chlorine leak in Elkhart contained
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire and hazmat crews pumped sewer lines at the North main water service in Elkhart on Thursday morning due to a chlorine leak.
The call came in around 6:30 a.m. It was resolved around 7:45 a.m.
Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine was released due to a leak, which is considered “extremely minor.”
The public was not affected by the leak and no lines were closed in the process.
