Chlorine leak in Elkhart contained

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire and hazmat crews pumped sewer lines at the North main water service in Elkhart on Thursday morning due to a chlorine leak.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. It was resolved around 7:45 a.m.

Officials with Elkhart Public Works told 16 News Now that less than five pounds of chlorine was released due to a leak, which is considered “extremely minor.”

The public was not affected by the leak and no lines were closed in the process.

