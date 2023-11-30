Cass County wetlands to be protected for 2 endangered species

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - New developments out of Cass County, where major wetlands home to endangered species will be protected and restored.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the LaGrange Valley Wetlands is a 457-acre plot of land north of Cassopolis and southwest of Dowagiac.

The wetlands are home to two federally endangered species, including the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake and the Mitchell’s Satyr Butterfly. The snake is the only venomous snake known in Michigan.

The species will be protected once the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy closes on the property early next year. That same group will work on removing invasive species from the wetlands, including plant phragmites, which is a type of tall grass.

The goal is to return the wetlands to its original wild state.

