Benton Harbor over liquor license limit, police say

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor’s police chief says the city is over the limit on liquor licenses.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a liquor license was recently issued at Berrien Sta2 LLC in the 400 block of S. Fair Street without the city being notified.

Benton Harbor Director of Public Safety Eric McGinnis says that the building has had issues with code compliance and violations in the past. State records show the city is allowed six “on-premises” liquor licenses but has issued 12 in total.

McGinnis says Benton Harbor is an economically depressed community and does not need more liquor stores.

