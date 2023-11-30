150+ dancers to take part in ‘Epic HoliDaze!’ performance at Elkhart Winterfest

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking ahead to this weekend, more than 150 dancers are taking part in the “Epic HoliDaze!”  performance at Elkhart’s Winterfest.

The performance is being put on by Epic Dance Studios. It will feature a bit of jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and cultural dancing.

The show will feature dancers as young as 6 years old!

“Dance is an extraordinary art form,” said Stephanie Pairitz, director of Epic Dance Studios. “The only instrument is the body and the soul, dance develops both. It allows expression for human processing of life, and life is difficult to process sometimes. So, dance helps us find expression for the different emotional responses we have, and then it can just be celebration.”

“Epic HoliDaze!” will take place this Saturday, Dec. 2, at 3:30 p.m. EST at The Lerner Theatre, which is located at 410 S. Main Street. For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Dozens of South Bend-area entrepreneurs to set up shop at ‘Be Your Own Santa’ event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You can become jolly ole Saint Nick by simply mingling with and supporting dozens of local business owners this Saturday!

Events

Mishawaka’s Winterfest brings back ice skating to the Ironworks

Mishawaka’s Winterfest brings back ice skating to the Ironworks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ironworks Ice Rink will reopen during the Winterfest from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Events

Elkhart hosting annual Ugly Sweater Run this Saturday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Education Foundation will host its annual "Ugly Sweater 5K Run and 1-mile" this Saturday, Dec. 2.

Events

Buchanan Police Department to host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Buchanan Police Department to host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Buchanan Police Department has partnered with the local fire department to provide holiday presents for children in need this Saturday at Walmart.

Latest News

Events

Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for December

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged

Holidays

Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday

Updated: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
More than 70 vendors will be on hand selling all sorts of items like homemade crafts, jewelry, home décor, and more.

Events

Get into the seasonal spirit with ‘Holiday Happenings’ at Eddy Street Commons

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
“Holiday Happenings” will be taking place on Dec. 2 and will feature store promotions, a pancake breakfast, and a visit from Santa.

Holidays

First teddy bears donated to 12th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program at South Bend Airport

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
More than 17,000 bears have been handed out to children in local hospitals and more than $86,000 has been raised for local veterans since the start of the program.

Events

FAQ meetings to be held for St. Joseph County’s new property tax credit

Updated: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
There will be three informational meetings for residents to learn about the new credit and how to register for it throughout December.

Events

Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday.

Ronald McDonald House to host cookie walk, holiday open house Thursday

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It’s happening on Thursday, Nov. 30, at its location connected to Beacon Children’s Hospital.