150+ dancers to take part in ‘Epic HoliDaze!’ performance at Elkhart Winterfest

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking ahead to this weekend, more than 150 dancers are taking part in the “Epic HoliDaze!” performance at Elkhart’s Winterfest.

The performance is being put on by Epic Dance Studios. It will feature a bit of jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and cultural dancing.

The show will feature dancers as young as 6 years old!

“Dance is an extraordinary art form,” said Stephanie Pairitz, director of Epic Dance Studios. “The only instrument is the body and the soul, dance develops both. It allows expression for human processing of life, and life is difficult to process sometimes. So, dance helps us find expression for the different emotional responses we have, and then it can just be celebration.”

“Epic HoliDaze!” will take place this Saturday, Dec. 2, at 3:30 p.m. EST at The Lerner Theatre, which is located at 410 S. Main Street. For tickets, click here.

