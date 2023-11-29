Wednesday’s Child: Jayden’s Journey

(WNDU) - November is National Adoption Month, and there are kids from Indiana and Michigan who are waiting for their chance.

They’re foster kids who we are trying to help with our Wednesday’s Child segments. These foster teens have the same hopes and dreams as any other teen and many of the same interests.

Jayden is 16, and he’s into video games and sports. He’s ready to jump right in with a new family.

The pool at The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend is the perfect place to make a splash. Jayden is a typical teen- he has a lot of interests.

“I like football, basketball. I like to be outside,” Jayden said. “I like to play video games. I like watching movies.”

He’s also a fan of curling up with a good book.

“I like to read, too,” Jayden said. “Currently right now, my favorite series is “The Mortal Instruments.” It’s by Cassandra Clare.”

Jayden admits he’s not much of a cook, but he does love to eat.

“I like enchiladas, burritos, spicy food,” Jayden said. “I’m good at making pancakes. I’m good at making ramen noodles. I put a lot of hot sauce in my ramen noodles.”

He’s a thoughtful teen who wants to make a difference in the world. Jayden wants to serve his country.

“When I grow up — I’ve been thinking about it more and more after I graduate — I want to join the military. And then I want to work with kids who have been through what I’ve been through,” Jayden said.

He’s been through a lot. He’s been in the care of the state for a long time.

“I think since I was seven,” Jayden said.

Jayden also has a brother in the system. And while they won’t be adopted together, he does want to stay connected.

“I think my brother would be lost without me and I’d be lost without him. We need each other. We’ve been through hard times together,” Jayden said.

Jayden’s favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day and his favorite subject in school is history.

If you would like to learn more about Jayden, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.