Scheduling changes coming to US Coast Guard station in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Major changes are in store for the U.S. Coast Guard station in Michigan City.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the station will be converted into a part-time facility before the next boating season. Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is calling the decision a matter of “life and death.”

The U.S. Coast Guard cites a personnel shortage as the reason for the move.

Officials say they will continue to fully staff the station on the weekends during the summer when they say area traffic is at its greatest. However, they have yet to decide whether the station will be open from Friday to Sunday or only two days on the weekend.

Currently, the station is open 24/7, all year.

