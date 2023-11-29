Portion of LaSalle Avenue to undergo paving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Driving in South Bend is going to get trickier on Thursday.

The city says the stretch of LaSalle Avenue is shutting down for paving. Work will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Eddy Street to the Saint Joseph River.

The official detour will be from Eddy Street to Colfax Avenue. Once paving is complete, traffic on LaSalle Avenue will remain westbound only with access from the south side streets until striping takes place the following week.

After striping is completed, the street will reopen to two-way traffic.

