Pet Refuge in South Bend seeking help in fun ways this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local animal shelter is seeking help this holiday season and they are doing it in festive ways.

The Pet Refuge of South Bend is a non-profit that runs entirely on the support and donations of the community. That’s why the shelter is hosting festive, but important events this holiday season, to help support the animals these volunteers care about.

The refuge is continuing a 20 year tradition this Saturday with the return of its Holiday Bazaar. It’s a free event taking place from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. , that has brought in hundreds of new faces to the shelter.

There will be free food, prizes and local vendors selling all types of items from pet accessories too everyday kitchen ware and of course pictures with Santa!

It helps bring more eyes and foot traffic to the shelter, which can go a long way.

“They’re always very successful,” said Nancy Whiteman, assistant executive director for Pet Refuge. “Not only financially, it gets people into the shelter to see the animals. I know quite a few kitten adoptions because of the bazaar every year. Ever since covid, we haven’t had our doggy department to be quite as open. But on the day of the bazaar you can walk through the dog department. They have all the cages decorated back there, dogs will be very excited, but it will be very fun for them as well.”

If you can’t make the bazaar the shelter is also bringing back a cool tradition called the ‘Tree of Lights’.

You can give a donation of either 5, 10 or 20 dollars to help design the tree with bows, treats, and even an ornament with your pet’s name on it.

Or you can even play Santa Claus this year by purchasing items on the shelter’s wish list.

It’s all being done for a good cause and has a real effect back onto the animals that need it most.

“What it does is help all these cats and dogs that do not have a home,” said Whiteman. “Most of them have had a home at some point in their life. And for whatever reason we understand that life happens, you have to give up a cat, something happens to an owner, and they are no longer with us. So, they have a home here at Pet Refuge.”

The Pet Refuge has over 150 animals in their care, that includes at the shelter and foster homes.

The refuge runs entirely on the support of volunteers if you’re interested click here.

