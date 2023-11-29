Pet Refuge seeking help in fun ways this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend animal shelter is seeking help this holiday season, and it is seeking it in festive ways.

Pet Refuge is a non-profit that runs entirely on the support and donations of the community. That’s why the shelter is hosting festive, but important events this holiday season to help support the animals these volunteers care about.

The shelter is continuing a 20-year tradition this Saturday with the return of its holiday bazaar. It’s a free event taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that has previously brought in hundreds of new faces to the shelter.

There will be free food, prizes and local vendors selling all types of items from pet accessories to everyday kitchenware. And of course, there will be pictures with Santa!

It helps bring more eyes and foot traffic to the shelter, which officials at the shelter say can go a long way.

“They’re always very successful,” says Nancy Whiteman, assistant executive director for Pet Refuge. “Not only financially, it gets people into the shelter to see the animals. I know quite a few kitten adoptions because of the bazaar every year. Ever since COVID, we haven’t had our doggy department to be quite as open. But on the day of the bazaar, you can walk through the dog department. They have all the cages decorated back there. Dogs will be very excited, but it will be very fun for them as well.”

If you can’t make it to the bazaar, the shelter is also bringing back a cool tradition called the “Tree of Lights.” You can give a donation of either $5, $10 or $20 to help design the tree with bows, treats, and even an ornament with your pet’s name on it.

You can also play Santa Claus this year by purchasing items on the shelter’s wish list.

It’s all being done for a good cause and helps the animals that need it most.

“What it does is help all these cats and dogs that do not have a home,” Whiteman says. “Most of them have had a home at some point in their life. And for whatever reason, we understand that life happens, you have to give up a cat, something happens to an owner, and they are no longer with us. So, they have a home here at Pet Refuge.”

Pet Refuge has over 150 animals in its care. That number includes animals at the shelter and at foster homes.

The refuge runs entirely on the support of volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

Pet Refuge is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive. For more information, you can follow the shelter on Facebook.

