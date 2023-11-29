Notre Dame moves up to No. 17 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has moved up to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Fighting Irish moved up one spot from No. 18 to No. 17 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night after they blew Stanford out on Saturday. It’s one spot below their ranking in the latest AP Poll.

The biggest change in this week’s top 10 was Ohio State dropping from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to rival Michigan. As a result, Michigan, Washington, Florida State, and Oregon all moved up one spot. Penn State also jumped back into the top 10 after Louisville was upset by Kentucky.

The final rankings will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day).

Here’s a full look at Tuesday’s CFP rankings:

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (12-0) Washington (12-0) Florida State (12-0) Oregon (11-1) Ohio State (11-1) Texas (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Missouri (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Ole Miss (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) LSU (9-3) Louisville (10-2) Arizona (9-3) Iowa (10-2) Notre Dame (9-3) Oklahoma State (9-3) NC State (9-3) Oregon State (8-4) Tennessee (8-4) Tulane (11-1) Clemson (8-4) Liberty (12-0) Kansas State (8-4)

