Notre Dame moves up to No. 17 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the...
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team has moved up to No. 17 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Fighting Irish moved up one spot from No. 18 to No. 17 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night after they blew Stanford out on Saturday. It’s one spot below their ranking in the latest AP Poll.

The biggest change in this week’s top 10 was Ohio State dropping from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to rival Michigan. As a result, Michigan, Washington, Florida State, and Oregon all moved up one spot. Penn State also jumped back into the top 10 after Louisville was upset by Kentucky.

The final rankings will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 3 (Selection Day).

Here’s a full look at Tuesday’s CFP rankings:

  1. Georgia (12-0)
  2. Michigan (12-0)
  3. Washington (12-0)
  4. Florida State (12-0)
  5. Oregon (11-1)
  6. Ohio State (11-1)
  7. Texas (11-1)
  8. Alabama (11-1)
  9. Missouri (10-2)
  10. Penn State (10-2)
  11. Ole Miss (10-2)
  12. Oklahoma (10-2)
  13. LSU (9-3)
  14. Louisville (10-2)
  15. Arizona (9-3)
  16. Iowa (10-2)
  17. Notre Dame (9-3)
  18. Oklahoma State (9-3)
  19. NC State (9-3)
  20. Oregon State (8-4)
  21. Tennessee (8-4)
  22. Tulane (11-1)
  23. Clemson (8-4)
  24. Liberty (12-0)
  25. Kansas State (8-4)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This was Stuckey’s second season at Notre Dame, as he was hired from Baylor back in January 2022.

Notre Dame

Coach Marcus Freeman weighs in on bowl participation on Nov. 27, 2023.

‘It’s an important game’: Coach Marcus Freeman weighs in on bowl participation

Updated: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
He said he and his staff are meeting with players now on whether or not they’ll participate in a bowl or if they’ll opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft Combine.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman enters the field with his team before an NCAA college...

Notre Dame moves up to No. 16 in latest AP Poll after win over Stanford

Updated: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish (9-3) rose one spot in this week’s rankings after blowing out Stanford 56-23 in their regular season finale.

College

Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college...

Tom Allen won’t return for eighth season as Indiana Hoosiers coach, AP sources say

Updated: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Allen had four years left on a contract he received in 2021 and is owed $20.8 million.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...

Estimé scores 4 TDs as No. 18 Notre Dame routs Stanford 56-23

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press and 16 News Now
Audric Estimé ran for a career-high 238 yards and Notre Dame overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Stanford on Saturday night.

College

Indiana defensive back Kobee Minor (5) breaks up a pass to Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks...

Boilermakers rally past Hoosiers 35-31 for Old Oaken Bucket

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Hudson Card tied his career high with three touchdown passes and scored on a 10-yard run with 2:39 left Saturday, giving the Purdue Boilermakers a 35-31 victory over Indiana and their straight win in the Old Oaken Bucket series.

College

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny...

No. 3 Michigan beats No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 for 3rd straight win in rivalry

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
In a season of high expectations that now has a championship-or-bust feel, Michigan is a victory away from a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

College

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of an...

Michigan State hires Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State, hoping he turns around another program

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Michigan State hired coach Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State on Saturday, hoping he can rebuild a program that crumbled with Mel Tucker in charge.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame at Stanford: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Fighting Irish football team is looking to finish its regular season on a high note at Stanford on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Steve Angeli, right, hands off to Audric Estimé during the second half of an NCAA...

Who’s Up Next? A look at Notre Dame’s options for QB next season

Updated: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST
|
By Jackson Neill
This past Saturday against Wake Forest marked the end of the Sam Hartman era at Notre Dame. With the sixth-year veteran quarterback leaving, the Irish are looking for a new quarterback.