Notre Dame men fall to South Carolina 65-53 in ACC/SEC Challenge

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WNDU/AP) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team suffered a 65-53 defeat to South Carolina in its first true road game of the season on Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish (3-3) trailed by only three at halftime, but the Gamecocks (6-0) used the second half to distance themselves in the ACC/SEC Challenge contest.

Three players finished in double figures for Notre Dame, as Tae Davis scored a career-high 15 points. J.R. Konieczny added 11, while Julian Roper II chipped in 10.

The Irish were hurt by a 1-for-13 shooting stretch in the second half. They trimmed South Carolina’s lead to six with six minutes to play, but that was as close as they would get before the Gamecocks pulled away.

Notre Dame travels to No. 8 Miami (FL) on Saturday to open ACC play. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. EST on the CW.

