North Webster man dies after car hits tree in Kosciusko County

The crash happened early Wednesday morning in the 8000 block of E. Epworth Forest Road.
The crash happened early Wednesday morning in the 8000 block of E. Epworth Forest Road.(Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 21-year-old Milford man could be charged with OWI after a 36-year-old North Webster man died in a crash early Wednesday morning in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were called just before 3:30 a.m. to the 8000 block of E. Epworth Forest Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a 2017 Audi that had struck a tree at a 90-degree curve.

The backseat passenger, identified as 36-year-old Ricardo L. Garcia of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old North Webster man, complained about having pain but reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old Milford man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that police did not specify. After he was released, he was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and booked in on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County FACT team.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holidays

Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
More than 70 vendors will be on hand selling all sorts of items like homemade crafts, jewelry, home décor, and more.

News

Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday

Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Jayden’s Journey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Jayden is 16, and he’s ready to jump right in with a new family.

News

Wednesday’s Child: Jayden’s Journey

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

The refuge is continuing a 20 year tradition this Saturday with the return of its Holiday Bazaar.

Pet Refuge in South Bend seeking help in fun ways this holiday season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The Pet Refuge is a non-profit that runs entirely on the support and donations of the community, that's why the shelter is hosting fun but important events this holiday season.

News

Pet Refuge creating festive fundraising opportunities

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Improving Conditions as Temps Warm and Skies Clear

First Alert Weather: Improving Conditions as Temps Warm and Skies Clear

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Finally beginning to thaw out roads and melt the snow as sun pops out today!

News

First Alert Weather: Improving Conditions as Temps Warm and Skies Clear

First Alert Weather: Improving Conditions as Temps Warm and Skies Clear

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Items to be auctioned off at Portage Manor

Items to be auctioned off at Portage Manor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
St. Joe County officials and Kaser Auction Service are teaming up to begin four online auctions for hundreds of items inside Portage Manor.

News

Get into the seasonal spirit at 'Holiday Happenings' at Eddy Street Commons

Updated: 13 hours ago