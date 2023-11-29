North Webster man dies after car hits tree in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 21-year-old Milford man could be charged with OWI after a 36-year-old North Webster man died in a crash early Wednesday morning in Kosciusko County.

Deputies were called just before 3:30 a.m. to the 8000 block of E. Epworth Forest Road on reports of a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found a 2017 Audi that had struck a tree at a 90-degree curve.

The backseat passenger, identified as 36-year-old Ricardo L. Garcia of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old North Webster man, complained about having pain but reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver, a 21-year-old Milford man, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that police did not specify. After he was released, he was taken to the Kosciusko County Jail and booked in on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County FACT team.

