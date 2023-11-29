News Producer (Primary)

Job Category: News

Requisition Number: NEWSP009398

Apply now

Posting Details

Posted: October 31, 2023

Full-Time

Locations

Showing 1 location

South Bend, IN 46637, USA

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station fosters a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment. As the market leader and South Bend Indiana’s NBC, Antenna TV affiliate, and Circle TV. WNDU serves more than 286,000 households.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU is looking for a talented News Producer to join our award-winning team. This position works closely with the Executive Producer and News Director in addition to having direct communication with Technical Media Producers, Assignment Manager, Reporters, and other news staff. In this position, you will be responsible for the content and flow of newscasts and web content and the overall quality of our news product. You will lead the charge in the development of our newscasts to meet a high standard.

Duties/Responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):

Great conversational writing skills

Strong editorial and communication skills

Work well under a deadline

Adapt to breaking news and developing stories

Coordinate the writing and editing of scripts with excellent use of video and graphics to enhance storytelling

Communicate with anchors, field crews, reporters, and control room staff

Write content for the station website and social media

Qualifications/Requirements:

Education Requirements - • College Degree in Journalism

Prior Work Experience - • Producing experience while earning college degree or producing experience at a television station

Other Requirements - • A pre-employment and motor vehicle record check are required

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references

(Current employees who are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro self-service portal)

WNDU-TV/Gray Television, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Gray Television encourages all new employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus virus prior to or by the first workday.

Qualifications

Behaviors

Preferred

Detail Oriented: Capable of carrying out a given task with all details necessary to get the task done well

Education

Required

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.