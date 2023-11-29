Advertise With Us

Miller Lite debuts ‘Beercracker’ nutcracker

Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.
Miller Lite is selling "Beercrackers" this holiday season.(Miller Lite via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is a great gift for the beer lover in your family.

Miller Lite is selling a “Beercracker” this holiday season.

It looks like the classic nutcracker we all know and love, but instead of cracking nuts, it is cracking open beers.

It has two beer openers, one in the mouth and another in his removable hat.

The “Beercrackers” are on sale through Dec. 1 on the Miller Lite website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Dr. Brian Aalbers was charged in federal court on Nov. 15 after law enforcement was made...
Pediatric doctor charged with attempting to produce child porn, authorities say
Nathan Finney pictured with family.
Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash
First Alert Weather: Improving Conditions as Temps Warm and Skies Clear
First Alert Weather: Improving Conditions as Temps Warm and Skies Clear
Notre Dame parts ways with wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

Latest News

Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday
Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts
Programs are placed on the pews before a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, photo, Garth Dallman, center, and Bill Kouchie, right, both from...
Inheritance money in dispute after death of woman who made millions off sale of T-rex remains
FILE - Evan Ellingson attends the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" on June 24, 2009 in...
‘My Sister’s Keeper’ actor Evan Ellingson dead at 35 from fentanyl overdose