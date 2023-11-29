McDonald’s bringing back reimagined McNugget Buddies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A longtime fan-favorite surprise is returning to McDonald’s across the U.S.

The restaurant is introducing the Kerwin Frost Box, a collaborative promotion with artist Kerwin Frost, which includes a choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget or Big Mac, fries, a soft drink, and one of the special Buddy collectibles.

The promotion begins on Dec. 11.

The McNugget Buddies were first introduced in ‘88 as part of a limited-time Happy Meal and are known for their wacky personalities and interchangeable outfits.

The reimagined Buddies included in the Kerwin Frost Box are inspired by Kerwin’s childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said in a press release. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it’s unreal, a dream come true. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

The Kerwin Frost Box will be available starting on Dec. 11.

