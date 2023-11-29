Advertise With Us

Lincoln portrayer to visit Studebaker National Museum

Kevin Wood steps into the role of the former president.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former president is making a visit to South Bend... well, sort of.

Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, is coming to the Studebaker National Museum on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

During his visit, Lincoln will speak about growing up on the frontier, his family, his education, how he gained his famous nickname, and more! Event organizers say this program is the ideal event for families looking to hear a fascinating part of American history.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

To learn more, click here.

