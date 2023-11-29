Lincoln portrayer to visit Studebaker National Museum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former president is making a visit to South Bend... well, sort of.

Abraham Lincoln, portrayed by Kevin Wood, is coming to the Studebaker National Museum on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

During his visit, Lincoln will speak about growing up on the frontier, his family, his education, how he gained his famous nickname, and more! Event organizers say this program is the ideal event for families looking to hear a fascinating part of American history.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for members, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

