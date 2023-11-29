Level Up program growing fast

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a program designed to help people manage their money better and achieve financial stability.

Level Up is funded by the United Way of Northwest Indiana and the program is reportedly growing very fast.

It provides professional skills development, financial literacy workshops, and individual mentoring for people who are struggling financially.

In an interview with “Inside Indiana Business” United Way of Northwest Indiana Chief Marketing and Development Officer Rich Shields said the program has seen more applications in the past three months than it did in the first two years of its existence.

“It targets individuals and families that are living paycheck to paycheck,” Shields told “Inside Indiana Business.” “Here in northwest Indiana, we’re at about a 41 percent mark of people being on the verge of poverty. So we provide them with resources to help them.”

The program began in 2021, originally serving Lake, Porter and Starke counties. It is now also available in Newton and Jasper counties.

