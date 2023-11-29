Items to be auctioned off at Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County officials and Kaser Auction Service are teaming up to begin four online auctions for hundreds of items inside Portage Manor.

The building recently housed those with mental illness and disabilities, before shutting its doors on July 31.

Bidding started Tuesday evening.

“There’s off duty policemen that work around here 24 hours a day, in addition to all the video cameras, and if people come on the property, they will be arrested for trespassing,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

The first auction consists of commercial kitchen equipment, which could be a sweet deal for restaurant owners in town.

Justin Kaser, who is with the auction company, said items could be worth $30,000 if everything sells.

“And, it’s just going to have to be one step at a time. Once this is done we will go on to the next one. And once that’s done just re-evaluate what needs to come next and just keep going until it’s finished,” said Kaser.

The next three sales will include things like holiday decorations, furniture, religious items and medical equipment.

“One of the major things that people have been interested in are all the jail cells...,” said Dieter.

Dieter gave 16 News Now a private tour of the jail, which once housed the mentally ill.

Meantime, commissioners hope to use the money from the auctions to build a challenger little league field, along with bicycle and hiking trails in the woods.

“So, the monies generated here are not going to anywhere for the commissioners raise or the kinds of things people are talking about. It’s going back into the community,” said Dieter.

If you would like to register for the bid, click here.

Meantime, it is unclear what will happen to the actual building, which currently sits vacant.

