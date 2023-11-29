Advertise With Us

GRAPHIC: Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher

Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay...
Game wardens in Kansas say they searching for a poacher after finding a headless deer in Clay County.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Kansas authorities say they are on the lookout for a poacher.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, a headless buck was found poached over Thanksgiving weekend.

Game wardens with the wildlife department said they found the deceased animal on Nov. 25 in Clay County after being called to the area for reports of a poached deer.

Officials said the large-bodied headless buck appeared to have been shot with a rifle.

They believe the shooting happened between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The department said poachers “should be dealt with as criminals” and they “kill with no regard for the wildlife or anyone but themselves.”

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact Game Warden Silhan at 785-452-0478.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Finney pictured with family.
Owner of Social Cantina dies in Shelby County plane crash
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Below freezing Wednesday morning; Above freezing by the afternoon
Jennifer Flewellen and her mom, Peggy, celebrate Jenn's acceptance into Mary Free Bed...
Jenn’s Journey to recovery after years in a coma
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning...
Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning
Crews battle early morning house fire on South Bend’s west side
Crews battle early morning house fire on South Bend’s west side

Latest News

Items to be auctioned off at Portage Manor
Items to be auctioned off at Portage Manor
Get into the seasonal spirit at 'Holiday Happenings' at Eddy Street Commons
Lincoln portrayer to visit Studebaker National Museum
Portage Manor items to be auctioned off
Saint Mary's College to consider trans applicants in 2024