Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in December.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 – Marshall County

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.

Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City

This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 – Elkhart County

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.

Clayton Homes, 66920 S.R.19, Wakarusa

This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 – Starke County

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.

Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Kroger, 4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 300 households.

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 – Elkhart County

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw

This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend

This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 350 households.

