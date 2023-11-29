Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in December.
Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.
It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
The list of sites is enclosed below:
Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 – Marshall County
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
- Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos
- This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 – LaPorte County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.
- Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City
- This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.
Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 – Elkhart County
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
- Clayton Homes, 66920 S.R.19, Wakarusa
- This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 300 households.
Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 – Starke County
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.
- Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534
- This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.
Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
- Kroger, 4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend
- This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 300 households.
Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 – Elkhart County
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.
- East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
- This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 – Kosciusko County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
- Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw
- This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households
Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 – St. Joseph County
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
- Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
- This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 350 households.
