Food Bank of Northern Indiana announces mobile distribution sites for December

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be offering mobile sites for food pick-up in December.

Those in need of food assistance can get assorted items free of charge, pre-boxed and bagged. The food is first come, first serve, and while supplies last.

It is limited to one box/bag per household. Distributions are drive-thru, and those who attend should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

The list of sites is enclosed below:

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 – Marshall County

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST.
  • Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 – LaPorte County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST.
  • Marquette Mall, 201 W. US 20, Michigan City
  • This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 350 households.

Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST.
  • Clayton Homes, 66920 S.R.19, Wakarusa
  • This distribution is sponsored by Clayton Homes and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 – Starke County

  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST.
  • Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • Kroger, 4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 300 households.

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.
  • East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households.

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 – Kosciusko County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw
  • This distribution is provided by the USDA and will serve 250 households

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.
  • Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend
  • This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 350 households.

