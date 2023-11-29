Five Star Life continuing to transform lives of Michiana kids, teens

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - For almost 20 years, a local non-profit has been changing the culture when it comes to our children… and we’re talking thousands of children.

Five Star Life was founded with a mission to help lower the staggering dropout rate. The organization tackles core issues kids are facing by teaching them how to create a winning mindset.

Programs like Five Star are needed now more than ever. Seth Maust, president of Five Star Life, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon on Wednesday to explain why.

One of those core issues Five Star is addressing is gun violence among teens, which Maust says has hit close to home for him in recent years.

Tyler Brown, a Five Star basketball player, was shot in the head two years ago in South Bend. He miraculously survived and is now a senior at Saint Joseph High School.

Sadly, another young victim of gun violence that Maust had a close connection with, 11-year-old T’yon Horston, did not survive his injuries in a shooting this past spring in South Bend.

“Every time there’s a tragedy, I see a couple issues,” Maust explained. “One is, we as adults, we either don’t care enough because it’s just another kid in the streets that we don’t know, right? We have a compassion issue. The second issue is maybe we care, but we don’t know what to do. How can I make a difference? And that’s why I’m glad we’re talking because now, through Five Star Life, you can make a difference because we’re targeting an outreach to these types of kids. We have different programs that’s targeting those kids.”

Mental health is another major issue that the organization tackles. But Maust says teaching these kids respect and showing them support can have a profoundly positive impact on their mindset.

“You and I both have enough self-esteem and a positive self-image and positive attachments that it would be way beneath us to pick up a gun and shoot somebody. We value our lives too much, we value the other person’s life more,” Maust explained. “But if you don’t have respect for yourself, you can’t give what you don’t possess away to other people. So, giving them a value system, giving them people that believe in them, it curbs this dramatically, and we have the data to show it.”

You can learn more about Five Star Life by watching Lauren and Josh’s full conversation with Maust in the video above. You can also learn more about the organization’s programs by clicking here.

Five Star Life is located at 2204 California Road in Elkhart. You can donate to the non-profit by clicking here.

You can also always reach out about donating your time as a volunteer. For all of Five Star’s contact info, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.