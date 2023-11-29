Advertise With Us

Duke quarterback Riley Leonard enters transfer portal

Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in...
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.(Ben McKeown | AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has entered college football’s transfer portal and there is speculation he will be a Notre Dame target.

Current Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is in his last year of eligibility.

The Fighting Irish have three younger scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but they are all unproven.

Leonard entered the transfer portal with a no contact designation, meaning he doesn’t want schools to contact him.

He will reach out himself to schools he is interested in.

WNDU.com and 16 News Now will keep you updated on this story.

