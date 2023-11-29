Duke quarterback Riley Leonard enters transfer portal, could be a Notre Dame target

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has entered college football’s transfer portal and there is speculation he will be a Notre Dame target.

Current Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is in his last year of eligibility.

The Fighting Irish have three younger scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but they are all unproven.

Leonard entered the transfer portal with a no contact designation, meaning he doesn’t want schools to contact him.

He will reach out himself to schools he is interested in.

