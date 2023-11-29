Advertise With Us

Dozens of Michiana farmers help harvest fallen friend’s crops

By George Mallet
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A brilliant morning found a cold wind blowing across Jerry Leininger’s corn fields near Lakeville.

Ordinarily, these rough, yet brittle stalks of corn would have already been cut down to be stored as silage and shipped to North Carolina hog farms. But Jerry’s harvest was put on hold when he was hospitalized earlier this month.

That’s when an organic movement began with Phil Lehman at the point.

“Word got out, and my phone started ringing, and to be honest with you, I’ve had 28 farmers call me. I haven’t called anybody to come help,” Lehman said. “It just has all come together, and it just pays a huge tribute to who Jerry Leininger is.”

And on Wednesday morning, Jerry’s friends got up bright and early to give him a helping hand.

For his part, Lehman has been touched by the outpouring of goodwill from this farming community.

“These farmers are coming out of the woodwork,” he said. “I’m getting guys 10, 15 miles away who want to help. I just got a call before I came here and said, ‘hey, can I help?’ I had a guy call and say I got a 300-bushel grain truck, which is small because we got thousand and 15-hundred and so forth, and I said, ‘bring it.’”

It’s evidence that the Midwest landscape filled with farms is more than just cornfields and livestock. It’s a community that thrives on friendship, connection, and unfailing support.

When talking to these farmers, you get the sense that they would have pulled together for anyone in their farming community. But they all say there was something special about Jerry.

I’m speaking in past tense because we received word late Wednesday afternoon that Jerry passed away.

The farmers who were out in Jerry’s fields today are likely telling stories tonight about the man who was famous for walking into a room and announcing, “you ain’t gonna believe this,” before regaling his buddies with some awesome tale.

Our thoughts are with Jerry Leininger’s family and friends tonight.

