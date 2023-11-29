Advertise With Us

Buchanan Police Department to host annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Kids can get a chance to meet a police officer and shop for some holiday goodies this weekend!

The Buchanan Police Department has partnered with the local fire department to provide holiday presents for children in need this Saturday at Walmart.

This year, the department says it will provide up to 20 kids from Buchanan Community Schools with a $200 gift card from Walmart to purchase holiday presents with a first responder.

The program started on the basis of raising money to help kids who may not otherwise receive gifts.

