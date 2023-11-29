Buchanan City Manager resigns, cites toxic environment in workplace

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - People gathered at Buchanan City Hall for a special meeting on Wednesday, where city manager Benjamin Eldridge resigned amid allegations made by other employees.

“I make a motion that we do not accept his resignation and that we go forward...This has been character assassination. This man here, that man there wanted to fire him from the very beginning,” said Buchanan Commissioner Dan Vigansky.

“After all the lies, out-of-context stories made up about me, I don’t think I can go on being a part of the administration here in Buchanan...I don’t want to be part of what I feel is a toxic environment,” Eldridge said.

Mayor Sean Denison, who initially suspended Eldridge with full pay and benefits, said, “I wish to clarify that there are not, and never were, multiple complaint against Mr. Eldridge of misconduct against female employees.”

Rather, complaints included things like staff feeling unsupported, creating an environment of mistrust, and cutting back on over time.

Eldridge claims he fostered an environment of trust and told staff how valuable they were and says accountability matters.

“I asked everyone to be accountable for their work, including myself,” Eldridge said.

Some in the community defended him during the meeting.

“You bring in someone to help tighten the belt. And then the people say they can’t breathe. They say, get rid of the belt tightener,” said one resident.

Eldridge, who is from Goshen, said he was excited to work in a new city and was committed to helping Buchanan get out of the red.

In a statement, Eldridge says in part:

I am writing to address and refute the false and slanderous allegations made against me by certain individuals working at City Hall and Mayor Sean Denison. As a dedicated and professional employee, I am deeply concerned that these unfounded allegations became public and their potential impact on my family, reputation, and my career. I have cooperated fully with the investigation and provided any additional information or documents that were required. I will be in attendance tomorrow evening. For the media: I will make myself available to you after the meeting to answer any questions you may have. I will have the Zoom recorded question and answer session between Sean Denison, the city attorney, my attorney and myself. I will be able to provide video from the city hall security cameras showing staff goofing off and acting inappropriately while on the clock. I will be able to provide emails between myself and Sean Denison, where Sean is expressing his displeasure because I did not terminate Police Chief Harvey Burnett, as well as factual conversations between myself and city hall staff regarding the long history of chaos at city hall, personal comments regarding city commissioners and their behavior. I remain appreciative and humbled by the communities support and your attention to this matter. I trust that you will handle it with the utmost professionalism and urgency it deserves moving forward. Thank you for your understanding and assistance in resolving this unfortunate situation. Warmest regards,

Since 2020, the city has turned over four city managers, three clerks, two bookkeepers, and three treasurers.

The city hosted a meeting on the city manager’s status Wednesday evening, where Eldridge announced his resignation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.