Buchanan City Manager resigns, cites toxic environment in workplace

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - People gathered at Buchanan City Hall for a special meeting on Wednesday, where city manager Benjamin Eldridge resigned amid allegations made by other employees.

“I make a motion that we do not accept his resignation and that we go forward...This has been character assassination. This man here, that man there wanted to fire him from the very beginning,” said Buchanan Commissioner Dan Vigansky.

“After all the lies, out-of-context stories made up about me, I don’t think I can go on being a part of the administration here in Buchanan...I don’t want to be part of what I feel is a toxic environment,” Eldridge said.

Mayor Sean Denison, who initially suspended Eldridge with full pay and benefits, said, “I wish to clarify that there are not, and never were, multiple complaint against Mr. Eldridge of misconduct against female employees.”

Rather, complaints included things like staff feeling unsupported, creating an environment of mistrust, and cutting back on over time.

Eldridge claims he fostered an environment of trust and told staff how valuable they were and says accountability matters.

“I asked everyone to be accountable for their work, including myself,” Eldridge said.

Some in the community defended him during the meeting.

“You bring in someone to help tighten the belt. And then the people say they can’t breathe. They say, get rid of the belt tightener,” said one resident.

Eldridge, who is from Goshen, said he was excited to work in a new city and was committed to helping Buchanan get out of the red.

In a statement, Eldridge says in part:

Since 2020, the city has turned over four city managers, three clerks, two bookkeepers, and three treasurers.

The city hosted a meeting on the city manager’s status Wednesday evening, where Eldridge announced his resignation.

