Buchanan city manager fires back at misconduct allegations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Buchanan City Manager Benjamin Eldridge is speaking out for the first time after the mayor suspended him from his position amid growing allegations.

Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison says that Eldridge faces 42 allegations made by other city employees, though the extent of those allegations has not been made public at this time.

Denison says he sought counsel from the city attorney and said Eldridge’s suspension on Nov. 21 was an effort to protect city employees. Commissioner Dan Vigansky came under fire after allegedly leaking confidential information in connection to the allegations against Eldridge.

Denison also alleges that Vigansky approached two of the women who made allegations against Eldridge.

In a statement, Eldridge says in part:

I am writing to address and refute the false and slanderous allegations made against me by certain individuals working at City Hall and Mayor Sean Denison. As a dedicated and professional employee, I am deeply concerned that these unfounded allegations became public and their potential impact on my family, reputation, and my career. I have cooperated fully with the investigation and provided any additional information or documents that were required. I will be in attendance tomorrow evening. For the media: I will make myself available to you after the meeting to answer any questions you may have. I will have the Zoom recorded question and answer session between Sean Denison, the city attorney, my attorney and myself. I will be able to provide video from the city hall security cameras showing staff goofing off and acting inappropriately while on the clock. I will be able to provide emails between myself and Sean Denison, where Sean is expressing his displeasure because I did not terminate Police Chief Harvey Burnett, as well as factual conversations between myself and city hall staff regarding the long history of chaos at city hall, personal comments regarding city commissioners and their behavior. I remain appreciative and humbled by the communities support and your attention to this matter. I trust that you will handle it with the utmost professionalism and urgency it deserves moving forward. Thank you for your understanding and assistance in resolving this unfortunate situation. Warmest regards,

Since 2020, the city has turned over four city managers, three clerks, two bookkeepers, and three treasurers.

The city is hosting a meeting on the city manager’s status on Wednesday evening.

