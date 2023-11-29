Advertise With Us

Buchanan city manager fires back at misconduct allegations

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Buchanan City Manager Benjamin Eldridge is speaking out for the first time after the mayor suspended him from his position amid growing allegations.

Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison says that Eldridge faces 42 allegations made by other city employees, though the extent of those allegations has not been made public at this time.

Denison says he sought counsel from the city attorney and said Eldridge’s suspension on Nov. 21 was an effort to protect city employees. Commissioner Dan Vigansky came under fire after allegedly leaking confidential information in connection to the allegations against Eldridge.

Denison also alleges that Vigansky approached two of the women who made allegations against Eldridge.

In a statement, Eldridge says in part:

Since 2020, the city has turned over four city managers, three clerks, two bookkeepers, and three treasurers.

The city is hosting a meeting on the city manager’s status on Wednesday evening.

