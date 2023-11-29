Brandywine hosting annual holiday bazaar this Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - We are helping you stay on track with your holiday shopping!

There’s no last-minute stress this year thanks to a holiday bazaar happening this weekend at Brandywine Middle/High School.

More than 70 vendors will be on hand selling all sorts of items like homemade crafts, jewelry, home décor, and more. And you’ll want to bring the kids with you because Santa will be there!

Profits from the event will help Brandywine’s senior class have one last celebration with each other as part of Project Graduation.

Sarah Dye, president of Project Graduation, and Jamie Peterson, coordinator of the holiday bazaar, joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about the event and what you can expect. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

The holiday bazaar takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brandywine Middle/High School, which is located at 1700 Bell Road in Niles.

Admission to the bazaar is free, but if you donate a non-perishable food item, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win free prizes!

