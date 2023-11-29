Blind kitten featured on ‘2nd Chance Pet’ finds forever home!

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have an awesome update to share with you!

You may remember seeing Paisley Ann on our air a couple of days ago. She was the adorable blind kitten who came on our “2nd Chance Pet” segment in hopes of finding a permanent home and new family.

We’re told that calls came into Pet Refuge within minutes of her being featured on our show, and we can now report that she’s been adopted!

Thank you, Michiana! And thank you to Paisley Ann’s new family!

For more information on Pet Refuge, click here.

