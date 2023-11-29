Job Category: News

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets, reaching 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. By upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and developing the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station fosters a positive, team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts, and entertainment. Joining the WNDU team is an opportunity to grow your career by working in a positive and energetic environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU-TV, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana, is searching for a passionate, creative, and experienced news leader to fill an Assistant News Director role. The candidate we’re seeking will have excellent news judgment, management skills, and a bold approach to breaking news coverage—on air and online. You will help lead our news team in the execution of market-defining breaking news, weather coverage, and community service on all platforms daily. You will lead the news team in facilitating impactful community-based stories. You will approach each day with a digital-first strategy that will set the tone for all coverage opportunities. The successful candidate must be an accomplished news producer and be able to teach producing skills to others.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but not limited to):

Work with the News Director to oversee the daily operation and editorial content of the newsroom.

Plan major event coverage.

Help develop sweeps strategies.

Help support station/news brand. Both on-air and online.

Schedule newsroom employees/process timesheets/PTO.

Administer corporate compliance documentation.

Additional responsibilities as assigned by News Director.

Qualifications/Requirements:

2 years of newsroom management supervisory / show producing and or management experience.

Current with the latest trends in digital newsgathering.

Producing background required.

Individuals must have experience with working with a medium or large news staff with multiple hours of daily news.

Adaptability in an ever-evolving news environment.

Related military experience will be considered.

