AI expert speaks at Bethel University, has high hopes for the future

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Artificial intelligence is a major development for the world… and depending on who you ask, it’s either a good thing or a bad thing.

Either way, students and staff at Bethel University got to learn a little bit more about the technology on Wednesday from former U.S. Department of Energy official Kurt Heckman.

Heckman served during the Trump administration and is now the president of vCalc — an online analytical tool site which provides over 16k free online calculators for use in math, science, business, and more.

When it comes to AI, Heckman said he has high hopes for the future.

“It’s gonna empower everyone,” he said. “So, if you could imagine the world before computers or at the very beginning of computers, you can imagine where we are with AI right now. So, we have so much more growth, more capability coming online. AI (is going to) solve more and more problems. 15 years from now, we’ll wonder how we lived without it.”

Wednesday’s lecture was sponsored by Bethel’s computer science program.

