AI expert speaks at Bethel University, has high hopes for the future

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Artificial intelligence is a major development for the world… and depending on who you ask, it’s either a good thing or a bad thing.

Either way, students and staff at Bethel University got to learn a little bit more about the technology on Wednesday from former U.S. Department of Energy official Kurt Heckman.

Heckman served during the Trump administration and is now the president of vCalc — an online analytical tool site which provides over 16k free online calculators for use in math, science, business, and more.

When it comes to AI, Heckman said he has high hopes for the future.

“It’s gonna empower everyone,” he said. “So, if you could imagine the world before computers or at the very beginning of computers, you can imagine where we are with AI right now. So, we have so much more growth, more capability coming online. AI (is going to) solve more and more problems. 15 years from now, we’ll wonder how we lived without it.”

Wednesday’s lecture was sponsored by Bethel’s computer science program.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Buchanan city manager fires back at misconduct allegations

Updated: 8 minutes ago

News

McDonald's bringing back reimagined McNugget Buddies

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Medical Moment

Martie Salt explores centers meant to help treat mental health crisis in this edition of...

Medical Moment: Access centers for mental health

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, some hospitals are confronting this crisis head-on with an innovative approach.

News

Medical Moment: Access centers for mental health

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Traffic

A map of the expected road work.

Portion of LaSalle Avenue to undergo paving

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The city says the stretch of LaSalle Avenue is shutting down for paving.

Latest News

Michigan

An electric van drives on a street with in-road wireless charging coils below the surface in...

Detroit unveils street that charges electric vehicles as they drive

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Crews have installed what’s billed as the nation’s first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.

News

Scheduling changes coming to US Coast Guard station in Michigan City

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Buchanan city manager fires back at misconduct allegations

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Buchanan City Manager Benjamin Eldridge is speaking out for the first time after the mayor suspended him from his position amid growing allegations.

News

Portion of LaSalle Avenue to undergo paving

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Community

Dozens of Michiana farmers help harvest fallen friend’s crops

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By George Mallet
A group of farmers pulled together on Wednesday to help one of their own.