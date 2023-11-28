What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week, you’ll find a lot of fish and a Polish Buffet on the menu! You’ll also find some meals that are on tap for next weekend!

Thursday Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Thursday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers, hot dog, shrimp, chicken strips, or sloppy Joe baskets. Cost: $5 to $9. Baskets include fries and slaw. Menu may vary except for the hamburgers.

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, Nov. 30, kitchen open at 3 p.m. until sold out - Dine-in or carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Fish Fry (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Dinners: baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, applesauce. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Chicken nugget and shrimp dinners available. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Fish Fry Buffet (Z.B. Falcons - 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat perch, smelt, and pollack squares, macaroni & cheese, fries, onion rings, salads, coffee. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 6 to 12), $6. Family friendly environment.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, Dec. 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Now & Then Band from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.

Polish Buffet (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Cost: $16. Advance tickets call, 574-288-1090 or 574-904-4644. Carryout available.

Hand Breaded Baskets (Z.B. Falcons, 323 S. Sheridan Street, South Bend) Next Friday, Dec. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Pork tenderloin, chicken sandwich, or chicken strips and fries $7. Substitute onion rings for $1 more. Dine-in and carryout available. Join the indoor corn-hole tournament at 8 p.m., $10 per person. Call 574-288-3335.

Pancake Breakfast (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Next Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Cost: 3 pancakes/sausage/drink $7; 3 pancakes/sausage/scrambled eggs/drink, $9; 1 biscuit/gravy/drink, $3; 2 biscuits/gravy/drink, $5; 2 biscuits/gravy/sausage/drink, $7; 2 biscuits/gravy/sausage/scrambled eggs/drink, $9.

Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue, Galien) Next Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - All you can eat fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, and coffee. Cost: adults/carryout, $14; children (ages 5-10), $7; 4 and under, free. Eat-in or drive-up carryout. Call 269-545-8280 for carryout, starting at 4 p.m. for 5 p.m. pickup. Legion Auxiliary will also have a bake sale.

