Ways to prevent packages from being stolen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the last few days billions of dollars have been spent on online packages, but it is not always a smooth process.

According to a survey from security.org, 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the last year. Statistics also showed that 17% of Americans have had a package stolen in the past three months and 18% of adults said they’d had a package stolen that contained a gift for someone else.

Some things that you can think about before placing your online orders are to look at your schedule and whether or not you will be home at the time of the delivery.

You can also check with your job and ask if you can possibly have your packages shipped there.

Another tip is to get a security camera which can help both deter and identify those porch pirates if needed.

“When talking about package safety you want to think about the type of things you are ordering. Maybe something small like a kid’s toy or something very expensive like a game console or a TV so you need to be mindful of what that might look like when the delivery person places it on your front step,” said Ashley O’Chap, Media Liaison for South Bend Police Department. “There are a couple of things you would want to do. One would be to invest in a camera. I know not everybody has one, but those Ring doorbells have become a bit inexpensive and a little more affordable.”

O’Chap also said having the security camera will help figure out if there were issues with the delivery company or if your package was actually stolen, if it was then it will be a lot easier to identify the porch pirate.

