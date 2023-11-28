Warming centers and stations in Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warming centers and stations are opening across Michiana as we get ready for another cold winter.
Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:
Elkhart
**Call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 if you need a ride to the warming center**
Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Ave.)
- Open 24 Hours
Goshen
**Call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for assistance with transportation to a warm place of shelter**
Goshen Public Library (601 S. 5th St.)
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South Bend
Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)
- Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Closed on Saturdays and Sundays
Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)
- Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)
- TIMES VARY—AND HOURS ARE TYPICALLY BY APPOINTMENT!
- Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
There are several warming stations open in Cass, Van Buren, and Berrien counties, according to United Way of Southwest Michigan:
Benton Harbor
Salvation Army Benton Harbor (233 Michigan St.)
- Call for availability at 269-927-1353
Dowagiac
Dowagiac Train Depot (200 Depot Dr.)
- Open 24 hours a day
Bangor
Bangor Train Depot (541 Railroad St.)
- Open 24 hours a day
Decatur
Decatur Police Department Lobby (114 N. Phelps St.)
- Available for overnight stays
South Haven
South Haven Community Church (1045 E. Wilson St.)
- Will be a warming station until Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
Niles
City of Niles Community Development (508 E. Main St.)
- Call for availability at 269-683-4700
Salvation Army Niles (424 N 15th St.)
- Call for availability at 269-684-2660
