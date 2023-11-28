Advertise With Us

Warming centers and stations in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warming centers and stations are opening across Michiana as we get ready for another cold winter.

Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:

Elkhart

**Call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 if you need a ride to the warming center**

Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Ave.)

  • Open 24 Hours

Goshen

**Call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for assistance with transportation to a warm place of shelter**

Goshen Public Library (601 S. 5th St.)

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Bend

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)

  • Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)

  • Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)

  • Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)

  • TIMES VARY—AND HOURS ARE TYPICALLY BY APPOINTMENT!
  • Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There are several warming stations open in Cass, Van Buren, and Berrien counties, according to United Way of Southwest Michigan:

Benton Harbor

Salvation Army Benton Harbor (233 Michigan St.)

  • Call for availability at 269-927-1353

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Train Depot (200 Depot Dr.)

  • Open 24 hours a day

Bangor

Bangor Train Depot (541 Railroad St.)

  • Open 24 hours a day

Decatur

Decatur Police Department Lobby (114 N. Phelps St.)

  • Available for overnight stays

South Haven

South Haven Community Church (1045 E. Wilson St.)

  • Will be a warming station until Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Niles

City of Niles Community Development (508 E. Main St.)

  • Call for availability at 269-683-4700

Salvation Army Niles (424 N 15th St.)

  • Call for availability at 269-684-2660

