Warming centers and stations in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Warming centers and stations are opening across Michiana as we get ready for another cold winter.

Here are some options if you need a place to warm up:

Elkhart

**Call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 if you need a ride to the warming center**

Faith Mission of Elkhart (801 Benham Ave.)

Open 24 Hours

Goshen

**Call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for assistance with transportation to a warm place of shelter**

Goshen Public Library (601 S. 5th St.)

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Bend

Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St.)

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

Howard Park Event Center (604 E. Jefferson Blvd.)

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Brien Fitness Center (321 E. Walter St.)

Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pinhook Community Center (2801 Riverside Dr.)

TIMES VARY—AND HOURS ARE TYPICALLY BY APPOINTMENT!

Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There are several warming stations open in Cass, Van Buren, and Berrien counties, according to United Way of Southwest Michigan:

Benton Harbor

Salvation Army Benton Harbor (233 Michigan St.)

Call for availability at 269-927-1353

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Train Depot (200 Depot Dr.)

Open 24 hours a day

Bangor

Bangor Train Depot (541 Railroad St.)

Open 24 hours a day

Decatur

Decatur Police Department Lobby (114 N. Phelps St.)

Available for overnight stays

South Haven

South Haven Community Church (1045 E. Wilson St.)

Will be a warming station until Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.

Niles

City of Niles Community Development (508 E. Main St.)

Call for availability at 269-683-4700

Salvation Army Niles (424 N 15th St.)

Call for availability at 269-684-2660

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.