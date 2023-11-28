United Way of St. Joseph County asks you to participate in Giving Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - We had Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday… but we are not done yet!

Today is Giving Tuesday — a day that dozens of non-profits count on your support so they can continue their mission of helping our community.

That’s why Lauren Smyth, the vice president of mission advancement for the United Way of St. Joseph County, joined Tricia Sloma and Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now to explain the importance of Giving Tuesday and how your donations can help.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

To donate Text SJCUNITED to 53555 or click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.