Saint Mary’s College new admission policy to consider trans applicants in 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, in an email to students and staff, Saint Mary’s College President Kelly Conboy addressed the policy change.

The student publication The Observer quoted from President Conboy’s email saying:

“We are by no means the first Catholic women’s college to adopt a policy with this scope. In drafting the language for this update, I have relied on the guidance of the executive team and others to ensure that our message is not only in line with best practices for today’s college students but that it also encompasses our commitment to operate as a Catholic women’s college.”

The board Conboy is referring to is the President’s Task Force for Gender Identity and Expression. This task force introduces recommendations for housing considerations and community education.

One person who says he was left out of this decision is Bishop Kevin Rhoades, who is the bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

In a lengthy statement released Tuesday in Today’s Catholic, he expressed disappointment in not being brought into the process as he’s been appointed by the diocese on behalf of the Catholic Church, saying in part:

“The desire of Saint Mary’s College to show hospitality to people who identify as transgender is not the problem. The problem is a Catholic woman’s college embracing a definition of woman that is not Catholic. I urge the Board of Trustees of Saint Mary’s College to correct its admissions policy in fidelity to the Catholic identity and mission it is charged to protect and to reject ideologies of gender that contradict the authoritative teachings of the Catholic Church regarding the human person, sex, and gender.”

The responses to the college’s social media posts were overwhelming. Many are in disagreement with this decision, with some even calling for the removal of Conboy.

According to Campus Pride, Saint Mary’s College joins 21 other historic women’s colleges that have formal policies admitting trans students.

Campus Pride Trans Policy Clearinghouse Coordinator Genny Beemyn says that universities across the nation are adopting more inclusive practices and will likely continue to do so.

“Now we have a majority of colleges explicitly include gender identity in their admission policy in a little more than 25 years we’ve seen that seat change. So, it’s gone from zero to not 100%, but we definitely have a ton more inclusion,” Beemyn said.

Saint Mary’s College couldn’t be reached for further comment. However, the policy won’t go into effect immediately. Admissions will begin considering transgender applicants next year.

